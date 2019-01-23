University of St Andrews rugby side set for Melrose Sevens test

The University of St Andrews has been invited to compete in the renowned Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens rugby tournament this April.

Celebrating its 161st anniversary this year, the University of St Andrews RFC will be taking part in the tournament for the first time.

Director of rugby at St Andrews, Scott Lawson, said: “It’s truly outstanding for us to get an invite to such a major rugby event.

“It’s an achievement for us to be able to link a club with history with a tournament that’s also steeped in history.

“This is also an opportunity for our students to showcase their talent. University rugby clubs continue to grow and are becoming increasingly performance-based. It’s truly rewarding for us to know our club has reached such a status to be deemed of a standard to be able to play at higher levels.”

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens is the world’s original rugby sevens tournament, attracting 24 international and Scottish clubs every year to battle it out to lift the Ladies Cup.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit www.melrose7s.com. Keep up to date with the action on Facebook at www.facebook.com/melrose7s, Twitter @melrose7s.