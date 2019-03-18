Waid 17-12 Crieff

Waid finished their Caledonia Midlands League 3 campaign on a high note at the weekend with a 17-12 victory over Crieff.

This followed a more convincing 39-12 win against Strathmore Griffins two weeks earlier.

After a couple of early non-fulfilments, which resulted in a seven point deduction, Waid have had a satisfactory season overall and finished in fourth place.

Highlights were doing the double against league runners-up Morgan and a home victory by 33 points to 24 against eventual champions Rosyth Sharks.

In the return fixture in January, Waid came back strongly after giving away soft scores in the first half and they might have snatched an unexpected victory if they had finished with a full team.

With three injuries that required players to leave the field and just a couple of subs on the bench they played the last ten minutes with only 14.

Waid are hoping to play Madras Rugby in the annual challenge for the Whisky Trophy (David Joy Vase) on April 6 and to keep the players reasonably match fit with a couple of friendlies arranged.

The first of these, against Division 4 champs Dunfermline, was played on March 2 and it turned out to be an entertaining and well-contested game.

It could have gone either way up to the last quarter but again it was the lack of cover from the bench that proved Waid’s undoing.

Whereas Dunfermline had a full quota of subs, Waid had no fresh legs to bring on and the forwards, after putting in a heroic effort, ran out of steam.

Waid welcome Aberfeldy for a friendly this Saturday, March 23.

Aberfeldy were forced to withdraw from the league before Christmas because of non-fulfilment of fixtures; their problem is that they have a significant number of players involved in tourism or rural sports and struggle for numbers through autumn.

However, they find it easier to field a full team from February onwards and they should bring down a strong side.

They recently played back-to-back games against Howe Crusaders.

The took a heavy defeat at Cupar in February but won the return game 41-10 a couple of weeks later.

Waid hadn’t played against a Dunfermline fifteen for over 30 years and Saturday’s game will be Aberfeldy’s first visit to the East Neuk.

Kick off at Waid Park is 3pm.