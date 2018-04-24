Running man Chris just keeps on getting better

There were three outstanding performances this week from Chris Russell of the local Leven Las Vegas Running Club.

It’s been a season to remember for the athlete, with Russell regularly near to the top end of the field regardless of what event he’s competing at.

Last Sunday, Russell competed at the Lost Trails race in Falkland Estate where he finished in a fine second position on a challenging hilly course which featured some tough water crossings.

He went one better on Thursday evening at Chacefield Wood trail race near Denny in Stirlingshire where he won the event and also set a new course record.

Then, back closer to home, at Pitcairn in Glenrothes on Sunday, the local athlete notched up yet another victory in the keenly contested Chilly Willy trail race.

Chris was joined at Pitcairn by LLV clubmate Annie Gibson who finished first in her age category.

Three LLV runners visited Balmoral Estate on Sunday to take part in a 15 mile trail race as part of the Run Balmoral festival.

Mark McLean, Robin Pate and John Kay all ran well, with Robin using the event as preparation for his attempt next week at the 50 mile Highland Fling race from Milngavie to Tyndrum.

Joining the 40000 runners at this weekend’s London Marathon was LLV’s Matthew Holden.

In testing high temperature conditions which saw many competitors struggle to complete the course, Matt finished in just over four hours, raising a substantial sum for the Stroke Association charity in the process.

At the Saturday morning parkruns, Leven Las Vegas member Karen Richards set a terrific new personal best for the second successive week at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews while Claire Doak and Barry West also set new PBs at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.