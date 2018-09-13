Ryder Cup fall-out will continue at the Dunhill.

American and European Ryder Cup stars will continue to battle on the fairways when the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tees off in October.

Reigning double US Open and US PGA champion Brooks Koepka has confirmed that he will return to the championship next month and will be joined by fellow American and world No.15 Tony Finau.

Both are members of the US Ryder Cup team which takes on Europe in Paris the week before the Alfred Dunhill Links.

Koepka said: "I’m so delighted to be coming back to the Alfred Dunhill Links, and of course to play once again at St Andrews. Last time I played in the Dunhill it was with my dad Bob, and it was a few days I will never forget.

"Being able to do that at the Home of Golf in such a prestigious competition with the great Scottish galleries was a unique moment for both of us.”

Koepka and Finau will face some tough competition. Making his debut will be hugely popular American Matt Kuchar, seven-time winner on the US PGA Tour, who finished runner-up to Jordan Spieth in the 2017 Open Championship at Birkdale.

And Koepka will be renewing Ryder Cup competition with England’s Tommy Fleetwood plus reigning Dunhill champion Tyrrell Hatton, both part of the European side.

Hatton is aiming to become the first man to win the Alfred Dunhill Links trophy three straight times.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship celebrates links golf at its finest and is played over three of the world’s best known and respected links courses – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie, venue for July’s Open Championship, and the highly regarded Kingsbarns Golf Links.

With a prize fund of US$5 million, the Alfred Dunhill Links, which raises substantial funds for charity each year, incorporates two separate competitions - an individual professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the Team Championship, in which the pro’s are paired with amateur players, creating a unique atmosphere.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, October 7 available to purchase at the entrance gates for £20 (Seniors £15)