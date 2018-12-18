Sailing clubs looks back on an excellent season in the seas

After a very successful sailing season, hampered only by the bad weather at times, St Andrews Sailing Club recently held its annual general meeting and prizegiving in the clubhouse at East Sands, St Andrews. A record number of people attended training sessions throughout the year, with the annual summer training week being the most successful ever. The flag officers elected to serve for the coming year are Paul McCombie, Commodore, John Kennedy, Vice Commodore and Richard Olver, Rear Commodore. The new Principal of the RYA accredited Training Centre is Lorna Drummond.

Retiring Vice Commodore, John Barnett, particularly highlighted the growing number of children and young people participating in leisure and racing events, with a number competing successfully in dinghy racing competitions throughout Scotland and beyond. The next scheduled sailing session will be the popular New Year Madness sail around St Andrews Bay on January 1, however it is hoped to have additional winter sessions, weather permitting. In the meantime, the Club held a very well attended Nautical Quiz Night with teams from sailing clubs based in Dundee and Fife. The winner was Elie Sailing Club with St Andrews Sailing Club as runner up. Honourable mentions are due to Dundee and Burntisland Sailing Clubs and to the St Andrews Sailing Club youth team. The club is always welcome to new members at all levels and can be contacted via www.standrewssailing.org or our Facebook pages.