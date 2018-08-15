Saints are Hungary for pool success

The University of St Andrews women’s water polo team has been making a big splash in the British Universities Premier league.

They placed a record high third in the UK last season and plan to improve on that in season 2018/19.

The team is currently undertaking a five day pre season training camp in Eger, Hungary, where water polo is practically the national sport.

Saints head coach Ian MacCallum said: “Training in Hungary is incredibly challenging as we will be competing against the local fully professional womens team ZF Eger.”

St Andrews’ season starts on September 22 when they take on old rivals Edinburgh in the 2018 Kingdom v Capital Varsity Match. The match takes place at New Olympia pool in Dundee at 10.30am.