Saints on the brink of picking up league title

University of St Andrews women’s water polo team are on the brink of winning the BUCS (British Universities) Premier League title after another win on the road over local rivals Edinburgh University.

Saints entered this game on the back of a six-game winning streak that has propelled them to the top of the British Premier League.

However, Edinburgh has not been a happy hunting ground of late for the St Andrews side. They suffered a one goal loss in Varsity last season and conceded a last second goal to be denied a victory in the Premier League encounter.

Saints opened the scoring through team captain Ruby Versfeld, who completely dominated the opening quarter scoring four goals.

The side’s Kimberly Watson is currently the top goal scorer in the British National League and she added another two as Saints ended the quarter with a commanding 6-1 lead.

Kate Mackie and Caitlin Donnelly opened their accounts in the second as Saints continued to dominate in attack.

At the defensive end the ever-improving goalkeeper Alex Maher, made several outstanding saves bringing the score to 11-3 at half time and ensure that there was an ever increasing deficit between the two sides..

St Andrews were now in cruise control, playing some entertaining attacking polo and they comfortably closed the match out with the final score of 16-4.

Saints are straight back on the road this week as they travel to Newcastle in the knowledge that a victory will see them crowned Premier League Champions.

On this form who would bet against that happening.

The side has been racking up the goals in attack and show no signs of giving anything away at the other end of the pool.

Saints: Alex Maher, Amelia Fletcher, Brynn Walsh, Bekah Kaufman, Becky Yates, Kate Mackie, Rhiannon McLeod, Caitlin Donnelly, Ruby Versfeld, Meg Hedrick, Kim Watson, Laura Jimenez and Maya Weerasinghe.