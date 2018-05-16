Saints savour a win in the sun as good start rolls on

A glorious sunny Saturday saw St Andrews Uni Staff Cricket Club make it two from two in the league with a straightforward 54-run win over Rossie Priory.

Last week saw the perfect start for the town side and they were looking to maintain those standards ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

Batting first, St Andrews openers McLennan and Frankland put on 60 before the former fell.

Frankland (47) and Earnshaw (42) continued to add to the total with a range of shots around the wicket, with a lofted straight drive from Earnshaw a particular highlight in the game.

The fall of the third wicket brought Hey to the crease, who unleashed a range of powerful drives and flicks to top-score with a boundary-laden 72 featuring three huge shots for six.

A flurry of late wickets accompanied some aggressive strokeplay to take St Andrews to 246/8 from 45 overs – R Lynch the pick of the Rossie bowlers, scoring a total of 4/42.

Tight opening spells of bowling from Abbott (2/35) and Hey were well backed up by Haines (2/20), Earnshaw and Frankland to leave Rossie at 86/5 with more than half the innings gone.

Dodson (75) and Yearworth then (27*) added a century partnership to give the score respectability – Dodson finally falling to the final ball of the game.

The season for St Andrews continues away at Forthill this weekend.