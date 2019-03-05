Saints thump Newcastle to set up semi-final date

Saints took on friendly rivals Newcastle at New Olympia in Dundee determined to continue their impressive unbeaten run and to progress to the Final Four in the BUCS Championship.

Saints showed their intent straight from the swim off with a trademark quick sprint and finish from Kimberly Watson.

Newcastle showed they had come to play and they equalised on their first attack.

That however, was a close as they got as Saints piled in the goals with Watson, Laura Jimenez, Meg Hedrick, Caitlin Donnelly, Kate Mackie and Brynn Walsh all finding the back of the net in the opening period to move the score to 10-2.

Saints never looked back and added further goals in the second period from Nikki Thompson, Bekah Kaufman, Brynn Walsh and a double from Ruby Brown to increase their lead to 20-3 at the half time break.

Saints took the opportunity to give some playing time to entire squad and Brynn Walsh and Ruby Brown took advantage of the opportunity scoring a season high of 5 and three goals respectively. The game finished 32-10 to Saints and they now face a semi final showdown against the winner of the Cambridge v Edinburgh match.

Head coach Ian MacCallum was delighted with the win.

He said: “We have played with great desire all season, its been very much a team effort and we are really looking forward to the semi final.

“Whether its Edinburgh or Cambridge we are expecting a tough match and we will be ready.”

The semi final will tale place at New Olympia in Dundee of Wednesday, March 13 the start time is 1.45pm and entry is free.

Supporters are invited to head along and cheer the side into the final.

Saints were: Alex Maher, Amelia Fletcher, Brynn Walsh, Bekah Kaufman, Caitlin Donnelly, Nikki Thompson, Kate Mackie, Meg Hedrick, Rhiannon McLeod, Maya Weerasinghe, Kimberly Watson, Ruby Brown and Laura Jimenez.