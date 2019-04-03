Sam leads the way at cross country champs

Sam Fernando from Fife AC was the top athlete of the 2019 SDS National Cross Country Championships at Bella Houston Park in Glasgow with an outstanding win in the open 3Km.

Sam finished over four minutes ahead of the second placed athlete in 12.18.

Pupils from Bell Baxter, as well as those associated with Fife AC, competed at the event with a staggering 37 per cent of all the athletes who competed on the day coming from the Kingdom.

The championships are organised by Scottish Disability Sport and Scottish Athletics.

Leading results were:

Boys

1Km - Andrew Grist S1 Balwearie HS - bronze - 6.12

1Km - Ryan Baird S3 Lochgelly HS – silver - 5.55

1Km – Shaun Carter S3 Balwearie HS – bronze – 6.00

1Km – Jack Wilson S5 Balwearie HS – silver – 5.14

3Km – Sam Fernando Fife AC – gold - 12.18

Girls

1Km – Leah Ford S2 Lochgelly HS – gold – 5.18

1Km – Zoe McNulty S1 Balwearie HS – silver – 5.48

1KM – Lara Crawford S1 Balwearie HS – bronze – 6.13

1Km – Sophie Coughlin S3 Bell Baxter HS – gold – 6.00

1Km – Megan Wilson S5 Woodmill HS – silver 7.14

1Km – Chloe Ramsay S5 Lochgelly HS – bronze – 7.53

2Km – Jennifer Grist S6 Balwearie HS – silver – 13.19

The Fife team girls won the majority of the Fife medals picked up.

Leah Ford and Sophie Coughlin were the only two Fife junior athletes who won National titles.

The young Fife athletes now have the Fife cross country championships to look forward to on Thursday, May 16.