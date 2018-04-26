Sam’s the man as PB record is smashed

There was local joy at a high class athletic event over the weekend with one of the area’s best young runners proving that he just keeps getting better and better.

Sam Fernando from Gateside and Fife Athletic Club raced to a new personal best time at the British Milers’ Club Regional Races – including Scottish 10,000 metres Championships – at Crownpoint Stadium.

He certainly made his mark at the event, recording some terrific times and building on what has been a positive start to 2018.

Running in the 10,000m B Race, Sam recorded a time of 33:26.24 for a second place finish behind Ben Shaw from Giffnock North who finished in 33:04.85.

The ex Bell Baxter High School pupil competes in the under 23 age group and is the leading T20 distance athlete in GB at this time.

Sam’s Fife AC club mate Logan Rees finished second in the A Race in a time of 29:59.43 and Sam’s time placed him 19th overall in the championships.

Richard Brickley MBE – president of Disability Sport Fife, said: “What a remarkable achievement by the young Disability Sport Fife athlete.

“Logan and Sam are coached in St Andrews by Ron Morrison of Fife AC.”

The UK Sports Association for athletes with a learning disability and Scottish Disability Sport have now circulated details about the forthcoming INAS European Championships in Paris later in the year.

Sam along with many other UK athletes will be under consideration and his performance at the GAA/BMC Regional races in Glasgow will have surely enhanced his chances of selection considerably.