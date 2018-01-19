Sanft’s warning ahead of Blues trip to Glasgow

Kirkcaldy return to Glasgow for this Saturday’s National 2 fixture when they play GHK at Old Anniesland (2.00 p.m).

Quintan Sanft’s side had a real confidence booster with the 39-12 win against second placed Dumfries Saints.

However, the head coach issued a cautionary note in the build up to this game.

“We haven’t beaten them in Glasgow in the last two years and we had a real battle to beat them at Beveridge Park in September,” he said.

“In fact they were ahead at half time and it took a real forward effort to get the better of them in the last quarter.

“It won’t be easy this week and we will have to be at our best to get full points.”

GHK are a free running, heavy scoring team but seem to leak tries in equal measure although, curiously, they were on the wrong end of a 7-0 score line at Lasswade last week.

In the Blues’ last two visits to Old Anniesland they were caught cold on both occasions, losing early scores and finding the mountain too high to climb.

However, this is a stronger Kirkcaldy team, better organised in defence and carrying a bigger threat in the back line and doesn’t concede easy scores. Every one is playing for each other with a strong team ethos which is worth a point or two.

On the selection front regular forwards, George Mangalo, Michael Harper and Rory

Brown all missed the Dumfries game are likely also to miss the Glasgow trip.

On the positive side, Englishman Seb Evans had a pleasing debut from the bench and will make a strong bid for a starting berth in the weeks to come.

The return of Josh Laird in the centre seems to have had a positive effect on the other backs whose confidence has multiplied.

Kirkcaldy seconds had a surprisingly heavy defeat at Kinross last week.

They return to Beveridge Park this weekend where they will entertain Carnoustie (kick-off 2.00 p.m).