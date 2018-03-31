Schaber looking to take scoring form into play-offs

Chase Schaber has set his sights on firing Fife Flyers to the play-off finals after finishing the regular season as the club’s top goal scorer.

Schaber hit the net 34 times in 63 appearances in the Elite League this season, taking his overall tally for the Kirkcaldy club to 58 over two campaigns.

The 27-year-old from Alberta is relishing the prospect of taking his good form into this weekend’s play-off quarter-final against Manchester Storm.

“I feel great, and I’m going to do my best,” he told the Press.

“All the credit goes to my team mates for how I did individually, but a lot of guys in that room that have done amazing this year.

“We know we can do something special, and we’re just going to rally together this weekend and go for it.

“I’m going to prepare all this week and nothing is going to change for me.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing, and it’s the same with everybody else.

“We were brought here to do our individual jobs to achieve something together, so as long as everyone’s focused on that, we should do fine.”

Schaber has no qualms over facing the second seeds in the last eight.

“I feel like we’ve had a good match-up against Manchester all season,” he said.

“Every game has been pretty close, and really competitive.

“Both teams are fast and physical, have offensive threats and good D-cores, and I think it’s going to be a great match-up and a lot of fun this weekend.”

Flyers go into the competition as seventh seeds but Schaber insists that is not a true reflection on the team’s abilities.

“We’re not a seventh-placed club, and we don’t look at it like at that, nor should any of our fans,” he said.

“They have watched us play live and they know what kind of team they have – and we know what kind of team we have.

“That’s just how things go sometimes with how the points are, and how the schedule is.

“I think it’s going to be packed in here Saturday – I hope it is anyway!

“With the season we’ve had and the players we have, I’m hoping to get everybody behind us this weekend.

“Everything happens for a reason so you never know. Bring it on.”

This will be Schaber’s second attempt at reaching the Nottingham finals after missing out with Fife last season following a quarter-final defeat to Belfast Giants.

“It was disappointing to miss out so I’m really hoping to get there this year,” he said.

“Last year I didn’t know what to expect in a two-game score aggregate.

“After going through it once you really understand how important it is to always be switched on because that one goal can make the world of difference.”