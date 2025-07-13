School announces sponsorship of golf's Junior Tour Scotland

St Leonards School, a leading independent school based in St Andrews, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Junior Tour Scotland, further solidifying its commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting excellence in golf.

Junior Tour Scotland was founded in 2018 and runs events throughout the country for both boys and girls. A non-profit organisation, Junior Tour Scotland believes in giving young golfers the opportunity to develop their game in friendly competition. With events taking place all around Scotland, Junior Tour Scotland provides opportunities for young golf enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The partnership between St Leonards and Junior Tour Scotland is built on a shared commitment to developing young people beyond the classroom. St Leonards believes passionately in fostering well-rounded individuals, where academic rigour is complemented by opportunities for athletic and personal growth.

Similarly, Junior Tour Scotland provides a vital pathway for young golfers, instilling not only technical skills but also core values such as discipline, sportsmanship, and resilience – qualities that resonate deeply with our own educational philosophy. This collaboration will enhance the opportunities available to young golfers across Scotland, providing them with professional event experiences and a supportive environment to hone their talents.

Fintan Bonner, director of golf at St Leonards, said: “Being located in the very home of golf, St Leonards has a unique connection to the game. We're incredibly excited to support Junior Tour Scotland, not just to foster high-level performance, but to inspire a lifelong passion for golf in young people.

"This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to nurturing talent and providing exceptional opportunities both on and off the course.”

Paul Gibson, for Junior Tour Scotland, added: “The Junior Tour are delighted to welcome onboard St Leonards School as a sponsor. It is very much appreciated that the school, with a glowing reputation in both academia and sport, are keen to support the Junior Tour. We very much look forward to continued success, and for St Leonards to play a part in that success.”

A St Leonards spokesman said: "This partnership marks a significant step forward for both St Leonards and Junior Tour Scotland. It reinforces St Leonards’ dedication to community engagement and sports development, while providing Junior Tour Scotland with robust support to continue its vital work in nurturing the next generation of golfing talent.

"Both organisations look forward to a successful and impactful collaboration that will benefit countless young golfers across Scotland."