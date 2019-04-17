Scorpions put the sting into Ducks and Monkeys

The St Andrews Scorpions in-line roller hockey side impressed despite missing key players.

With several team members on holiday, the under 10s drew 2-2 with Dundee Ducks, Brodie Marshall scoring both goals. Player of the match was Kayden Gowans.

In the second game, back to back, the side took on Edinburgh Monkeys.

With the local side winning 6-2 and goals coming from Brodie Marshall (2), Jayden Walker (2) and Kayden Gowans (2). Player of the match was Clara Schubert.

After a break they played the Dundee Ducks again.

This time, the side wasn’t as lucky, but the team played some great hockey and the kids were enjoying their time on the pad.

End score was Dundee Ducks 5-2 St Andrews Scorpions. Goals scored by Brodie and Jayden.

There were two penalties against the Scorpions and Jayden found himself in the sin bin for two different occasions of two minutes.

This didn’t phase the team at all and Arron Weir went on to be named player of the match.

The final game, St Andrews Scorpions v Edinburgh Monkeys, ended 4-4.

Goals in this match were scored by Brodie (2), Arron and Kayden. The Monkeys received a two minute penalty in the second half.

Player of the match in the final game was Evelyn Brown.

For further updates, please follow the side on Facebook at StAndrewsScorpions.