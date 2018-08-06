Scotland players come to Glenrothes Rugby

Having had three friendly games called off last week, Glenrothes Rugby Club will play their first warm-up game on Saturday when Royal High visit Carleton Park.

This will be the visitors’ first trip to Glenrothes since reverting to their original name after the break-up of RGHC Cougars last season.

Coach Gavin Emerson will be looking to give game time to as many of his squad as possible though work commitments and, as usual at this time of year, holidays means there will be a few missing faces.

The game also falls on RBS Rugby Force weekend and the club will be entertaining Scottish international players Pete Horne and Tommy Seymour during the day, timings will be available on the club website.

The players will be keen to answer any questions and sign autographs.

Rugby Force is a grassroots initiative designed to help clubs up and down the country to attract new members, become stronger and more sustainable for the future.

Before the game, club members will be repainting the exterior of the clubhouse and carrying out other DIY tasks.

Volunteers to help with this will be made very welcome.

Weather permitting there will be a barbeque for spectators and players and the bar will be open before and after the game.