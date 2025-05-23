Scotland's women win gold

Scotland’s women’s fly fishing team were still celebrating today after claiming gold in the Home International across the Irish Sea.

They made the trip to Ireland privately hoping to top the podium after finishing bottom of the pile 12 months ago.

And they made the quantum leap up the standings on a tough day for fishing on Lough Lene.

Only five of the 12-strong team hooked into fish, but it was just enough to secure top spot.



Deirdre Dunbar, originally from Annan, and Kathleen Shepherd (Forfar) both caught two fish with Kirsty Murray (Dunfermline), debutant Liz Stringer (Glasgow) and Jane Wright Cove) all bagging one.

Dunbar was Scotland’s top rod with her two fish totalling 96cm. She finished third overall. Shepherd was fourth equal with Kirsty Murray sixth and Stringer seventh equal with Wright tenth.

England were second and they also caught seven fish to score 321, one behind the Tartan Team.

Hosts Ireland, who only caught three fish, were third with 135, a major disappointment on home water.

Only 17 fish were caught with the average length of 46cm and the top bag was posted by English angler, Sam Edmunds, with three for 135. The longest fish was tempted by English angler, Lisa Isles, of 56cm.