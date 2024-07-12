Scotscraig Golf Club to Host the Prestigious Scottish Boys Amateur Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotscraig Golf Club is proud to announce that it will be hosting the esteemed Scottish Golf Scottish Boys Amateur Championship next week. This highly anticipated event will bring together the finest young golfers from across Scotland to compete on our historic and challenging course.

Tournament Schedule:

Tuesday, 16th July: Official PracticeWednesday, 17th July: Round 1Thursday, 18th July: Round 2Friday, 19th July: Matchplay – Round of 64 & 32Saturday, 20th July: Round of 16 & Quarter FinalsSunday, 21st July: Semi-Finals & Final

Scotscraig Golf Club

"We are thrilled to host the Scottish Boys Amateur Championship," said Scotscraig General Manager Liam Greasley. "This event not only highlights the talents of young golfers but also brings our community together in support of the sport we love. We look forward to an exciting week of competition and camaraderie."

As we prepare to welcome these rising stars, spectators will have the unique opportunity to witness the future of golf up close. The tournament promises to be a showcase of exceptional skill, competitive spirit, and sportsmanship.

About Scotscraig Golf Club

Established in 1817, Scotscraig Golf Club is the 13th oldest golf club in the world. Our course offers a unique blend of links and heathland golf, providing a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all levels. Located in Tayport, Scotland, Scotscraig Golf Club is renowned for its rich history, beautiful setting, and commitment to the sport of golf.