Scotscraig Golf Club welcomes hoteliers and local businesses to corporate open day
This event is particularly focused on providing hoteliers access to exclusive tour operator rates, offering a significant value addition to their guest services.
"Scotscraig is not just one of Fife’s premier golf courses; we also boast extensive meeting and event facilities. We are delighted to open our club to local hoteliers and businesses, enhancing the recreational and business amenities available to their guests," explains Liam Greasley, General Manager.
The day offers a valuable platform for local enterprises to network, discover sponsorship options, and learn about corporate membership benefits. Besides business interactions, attendees can enjoy a complimentary round of golf, showcasing the club’s commitment to combining business with pleasure and enhancing the local tourism and hospitality industry.
Scotscraig will play host the the Scottish PGA Profesional Championship in 2025 and this summer will host the Scottish Golf Boys Championship further enhancing the reputation of Scotscraig for delivering superb events as well the quality of the course which continues to get rave reviews from visitors around the world.
Tourism plays a pivotal role in the economic vitality of Fife. With a robust recovery in visitor numbers post-pandemic, Fife’s diverse attractions and renowned golf courses continue to draw significant attention, generating substantial economic impact and supporting thousands of jobs across the region.
The region's strategy emphasizes not only increasing visitor numbers but enhancing their experiences through sustainable and authentic local interactions. The focus is on making Fife a destination where visitors can immerse themselves in the local culture and environment, thereby extending their stays and contributing more deeply to the local economy.
Scotscraig Golf Club's upcoming Corporate Open Day is perfectly aligned with these strategic goals. By inviting hoteliers and local businesses to explore partnership opportunities, the event aims to equip these entities with unique offerings that can enhance the overall visitor experience.
Offering access to exclusive rates and promoting a collaboration that extends well beyond the golf course, Scotscraig is set on providing a 'value add' that benefits not just the businesses but the visitors they serve. This initiative not only supports the local economy but also strengthens the fabric of community relationships, ensuring that Fife continues to thrive as a premier, year-round destination for tourists.
To secure a spot at this impactful event, interested businesses are encouraged to register promptly. Registration details can be found at Scotscraig Golf Club Corporate Open Day Registration. Early registration is recommended as spaces are limited.