Season extends for title-chasing Blues

At one time the club 15-a-side season drew to a close at the end of March with the month of April reserved for sevens.

This is no more and for only the second time in the history of league rugby Kirkcaldy will be playing into May.

This is the result of the action the SRU has taken against West of Scotland’s non fulfillment of the game against the Blues last Saturday.

The Burnbrae club have had a points deduction and the game will now be played May 5 which will be the final game in the whole National 2 programme.

Kirkcaldy still have four games to play, away to Biggar this week and then three at home, Hamilton and Lasswade in April and then the finale against West.

Over the years Biggar’s Hartreemill ground has never been the easiest of away venues for the Blues with wins few and far between.

However, there is encouragement for Quintan Sanft’s side in that they had a win there two years ago and ran their hosts very close last year.

Also when Biggar visited Beveridge earlier this season the Blues had a thumping 40-13 win, albeit against a weakened side.

Although Kirkcaldy currently have a ten point lead over second placed Hamilton, both with four games left, that advantage could easily melt away if they lost the winning habit this week.

Since the turn of the year training at Beveridge Park has been as keen and competitive as it has ever been to maintain match sharpness and ensure there is a “W” in the results column.

There will be some changes in the team which played Peebles two weeks ago.

As a result of his red card in that game winger Owen Bonner received a five game suspension which effectively rues him out for the rest of the season.

More positively stand off Craig Letham had an outing for the seconds and appears to have recovered from his leg knock.

Lock Michael Harper had a starring role in that 2nd XV game after his finger amputation and must be fairly close to full fitness.

The second fifteen who rose up the table after two solid home wins should maintain

the winning sequence when they visit basement side Falkirk (Kick-off 3pm).

They complete their league programme the following weeek with a trip to Stirling County.