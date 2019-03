Howe of Fife Rotary presidentJohn Bonington presented the winning team trophies at Ladybank Golf Club’s traditional opening day matches between captains’ and vice captains’ teams on Saturday.

Both the men’s’ and ladies’ vice captains’ teams were winners this year.

Howe of Fife Rotary donated the trophies and held a raffle on the day.

This year’s total raised was £460.

Ladies vice captain this season is Myrtle Gilbert

Pictured are vice captain Jim Honeyman and Howe president John Bonington.