Seconds out as Kirk Brae nab a seven run victory

Largo’s seconds welcomed Kirk Brae with Simon King electing to field first.

The opposition started well with the experienced Colvin finding the gaps with any loose deliveries, meaning that after the first 10 over period Kirk Brae had moved to 56 without loss.

King turned to Saddler and Galloway and this paid off with Saddler getting Colvin caught for 40 at mid wicket well by Howard Coates.

Kirk Brae were still on 82/1 but the change of ends brought back on Bentley and Coates which produced three quick wickets and one for King himself meaning the visitors were quickly 96/5.

Galloway, Saddler and Ian Brown kept the opposition to 151/9 off their 40 overs.

Largo opened with Saddler and Galloway chasing 152 to win but after initially seeing off the openers well, Galloway was bowled for 6.

King came to the crease who found gaps well, but he was losing partners as Saddler and Coates went quickly leaving largo 32/3. Brown came in and with King steadied the innings, moving the score to 69 before King was LBW for 35.

Bentley joined Brown and nearing the 100 mark Largo were up with the run rate but, shortly after drinks, Largo lost Brown and Bentley quickly meaning SIX down Largo were in trouble. The swung again with Dakin and McGilvery finding 45 which brought Largo with three overs to go within 15 to win. But the return of Rashid saw the removal of both with Largo eventually finishing seven runs short of the target.