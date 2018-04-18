Senior ladies rip up the record books in England

Fife AC’s senior ladies team enjoyed a successful trip south to the English 6 Stage Road Relays in Sutton Coldfield.

Their A team of Steph Pennycook, Alison McGill, Halina Rees, Annabel Simpson, Helen Beggs and Jenny Selman finished sixth in a field of over 50 teams, which was highest ever placing for the club and the highest placing for a Scottish club in 13 years.

Steph Pennycook got the team off to a terrific start, pushing the pace over the first of the two longer legs and being rewarded with second place behind Anne Marie McGlynn of Thames Valley.

Steph’s time of 30.01 was the fourth fastest long leg time of the day.

After strong legs from Alison (19.21), Halina (18.46), Annabel (31.32), Helen (18.33) and Jenny (18.51), the team eventually placed sixth in 2.17.04 with Leeds City winning.

Te B team of Laura Gibson (33.50), Jennifer Cruickshanks (19.40), Rhona Van Rensburg (19.48), Sophie Mullins (35.33), Katie Jones (19.38) and Kerry Gibson (22.40) placed 18th in 2.31.09.

Thanks have been extended to coach Ron Morrison, Lesley Thirkell and Roger Rees for their support.

At the Scottish National Relay Championships in Grangemouth, the Fife AC men’s team of Tristan Rees, Robert Sparks and Euan Boyle finished sixth in 6.14 in the 3 x 800m relay. Earlier in the day they had qualified for the final in 6.10.

At the East Lothian Trail Running Festival at Winton Castle, U11 Ruby Russell was overall female champion.