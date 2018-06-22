Share your memories to celebrate Fife Flyers’ 80th anniversary

Fife Flyers celebrate their 80th anniversary next season – a landmark for the UK’s oldest, and most successful ice hockey club.

The Fife Free Press plans to tell the story of the club, and the people at its very heart, throughout the 2018-19 season which gets underway in late August.

Fife Flyers 1938/39 - the first ever team to play out of the newly opened Kirkcaldy ice Rink.. From left: Stover, J. Fullerton, Les Lovell, Norman McQuade, Bill Fullerton, McCartney, Tommy Durling, McInroy, Chappell and Kerr

And we want to hear YOUR stories.

Ice hockey is a huge sport in this area with many families flocking to games across several generations.

We want to hear from fans who watched the team in the 1930s and 40s, as well as the 50s and 60s and into the Heineken Era.

Are there any fans who were at the opening game on October 1, 1938 – or families who remember hearing them talk about it?

Are there any fans who have been rinkside for decades –30-40 years or more?

We want to share your memories, and your old photos about what the team has meant to you.

We also want to hear from players who have pulled on the gold, white and blue jerseys, and those who have coached or been part of the team across the decades.

Our aim is to celebrate everything that is great and good about Flyers in their special anniversary year.

If the team, and the sport, have been a huge part of your life, then please get in touch.

Email matthew.elder@jpress.co.uk or allan.crow@jpress.co.uk – we look forward to hearing from you.