Sharon makes new PB in Anster

Some 18 Haddies completed the four mile time trial around Anstruther for the recent Mars Bar series race.

Winner was Sharon Brown in a course PB in 31.30.

Haddies took park at five Parkrun locations worldwide. In Oz Duncan Hall was at Highlands Park Run near Melbourne, 20.28. In Berlin J. Hay 22.39, F. Cruickshanks 22.45, K. Hay 25.52 and R. McDonald 25.53.

Closer to home at Montrose Parkrun E. Anderson 21.33. Kirkcaldy Parkrun J. Baillie 21.22.

St Andrews Parkrun at Craigtoun M. Reilly 21.02, B. Simpson 23.39, C. Duncan 26.41 and J. McDonald 37.41.

Falkland Estate hosted The Skull Trail Race where G. Findlay 36.53, E. Cameron 39.48, B. Simpson 40.29, L. Herd 40.50, J. McDonald 48.20 and H. Alum 51.28 competed.