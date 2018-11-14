Sheffield no match for ruthless Saints

Sheffield Hallam.................3

St Andrews Uni..................28

Saints women’s water polo consolidated their place at the top of the British Universities Premier League with another big win on the road against Sheffield Hallam.

St Andrews started the match full on confidence and immediately made their mark with early goals from Captain Ruby Versfeld, Meg Hedrick and Nikki Thompson giving Saints an unassailable 11-1 advantage at the end of the first period.

Further goals from the ever-reliable duo of Kimberly Watson and Laura Jimenez bookended by strikes from freshers Kate Mackie and Brynn Walsh increased Saints lead to 21-3 at the end of the third period.

The game ended early, though, in dramatic fashion as the Sheffield goalkeeper was knocked out by a shot that accidentally hit her full in the face.

Much to the relief of all concerned she responded well to first aid treatment, and all of the St Andrews team wish her a speedy recovery.

The final score was 28-3 to the Saints.

St Andrews were due to be back in action as they welcome Manchester to New Olympia in Dundee as we were going to press.

Saints were: Alex Maher, Amelia Fletcher, Brynn Walsh, Nikki Thompson, Ruby Brown, Caitlin Donnelly, Kate Mackie, Ruby Versfeld, Bekah Kaufman, Meg Hedrick, Kim Watson, Laura Jimenez and Maya Weerasinghe.