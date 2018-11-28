SLM Blues 12-12 George Watsons

The St Leonards/ Madras (SLM) Blues U18 squad welcomed George Watson’s College from Edinburgh to Station Park on a wet and blustery Saturday.

The game was essentially a top of the table playoff for second and third place in the Grandis Conference.

A tight match was expected between the two young sides and that’s exactly how it transpired in the end, with the honours even.

The George Watson’s players were clearly keen to avenge their home defeat earlier on in the season, coming out with all guns blazing in St Andrews.

The brave crowd witnessed a great game of youth rugby in difficult conditions. Both defences dominated play with wave after wave of attack being repelled.

George Watson’s took a 12-5 lead into half time, but in the second half the Blues played to the conditions using kick chases to pin the opposition in their own half.

Eventually the pressure told, with SLM crossing the line for a converted try, and the match finishing 12 apiece.

A club spokesman said following the match: “This game was a real credit to two very evenly matched teams, with SLM now guaranteed a runner-up position in the conference.”

SLM tries on the day went to Harry Mercer and Edward Adamson.

Man of the match was Struan Anderson.