Slovenia trip for Beth after latest GB call-up

Kirkcaldy’s Beth Scoon has been selected by Team GB Ice Hockey for their upcoming women’s world championships.

Defenceman Beth (22) is set to travel to Maribor, Slovenia at the end of March where GB will compete over seven days against Australia, Mexico, Netherlands, Slovenia and People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

The Division II A competition will be Beth’s fourth senior world championship and sixth overall having captained the under 18 team before progressing to senior level.

“Now the team has been selected, it’s a case of staying fit and healthy until we go,” she said. “We have one more team training camp in Sheffield, and a warm up game once we arrive in Slovenia, so this will hopefully help us fine tune lines and plays so we go into the tournament ready to hit the ground running.

“Netherlands are always a formidable force and we’ve had very close results against them in previous encounters.

“We play them on the very last day, but we’ll have to work hard to put ourselves in the position we want to be in going into that game - every game at this level is highly competitive.”

Beth currently ices for Kingston Diamonds in the EIHA Women’s Elite League and trains and plays with the Edinburgh Universities men’s team, Edinburgh Eagles, and the newly formed Scottish Universities women’s team the Caledonia Steel Queens.

Asked what kept her motivated to compete at this level, she replied: “I’ve set myself goals ever since I joined the GB programme, one of which being to win a gold medal, that keeps me focused and driven.

“Sometimes when my schedule is busy or my body gets tired, it’s good to remember what it is you want to achieve, and that it will all be worth it.”

Beth graduated in 2017 with a First Class Honours degree in Sports and Exercise Science with Sports Injuries from Edinburgh Napier University and is currently studying for a Masters Degree in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Strathclyde.

She added: “Studying and playing hockey can be difficult at times, especially with travelling long distances, but I’m lucky that Strathclyde take pride in student athletes.

“I’m on the Elite Athlete programme, and I’m extremely grateful for their financial and academic support to rearrange deadlines to work better with my schedule.”