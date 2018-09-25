Squad ready to make a splash again

Saints Women’s Water Polo side, having recently returned from a successful preseason training camp in Eger, Hungary, took on the Scottish women’s team at Stirling University last weekend as they continued their build up to the upcoming British Universities Premier League campaign.

St Andrews went ahead early with the first of many goals scored by Canadian Kim Watson and never looked back as they finished the game with a comfortable 21-15 win.

Watson led the scoring with fellow newcomer Laura Jimenez also finding the back of the net along with Meg Hedrick, Nikki Thompson, Caitlin Donnelly and Kate Mackie during an excellent afternoon.

The team competes in the British Premier League and and last season a record high third place.