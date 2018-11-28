St Andrews 16-9 Durham

Kimberly Watson scored a game high nine goals as Saints defeated the reigning BUCS Champions Durham for the second time this season.

Saints travelled to Newcastle intent on continuing their perfect start to the season.

Last year’s champions, Durham, were out to prove a point after suffering a heavy defeat in the opening game in Dundee, but it was St Andrews who made the early running.

Watson scored three straight goals as Saints took control of the match leading 8-2 at the end of the first period.

Further goals from Jimenez, Watson, Versfeld and Thompson stretched St Andrews’ lead out to 11-4 at the half. Saints added goals from Kaufman and Hedrick as they closed the game out with a score of 16-9.

This win means that the undefeated Saints can win the BUCS Premier North with just two more wins. Next is an away match against Edinburgh.

Head Coach Ian MacCallum said: “We are taking it one game at a time and look forward to a stern test against Edinburgh, it’s been a long time since we have beaten them in their pool.”

Saints: Alex Maher, Amelia Fletcher, Brynn Walsh, Nikki Thompson, Caitlin Donnelly, Bekah Kaufman, Becky Yates, Ruby Versfeld, Elle Futernick, Meg Hedrick, Kim Watson, Laura Jimenez and Maya Weerasinghe.