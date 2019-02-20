St Andrews Bowling Club manage to take Kettle off the boil

The inaugural playing of The St.Andrews Open rinks carpet competition, sponsored by William Purves, Funeral Directors, St.Andrews, was held recently.

Sixteen rinks battled it out over the day and the final was between St.Andrews Bowling Club 1 and Kettle 1.

The locals proving too strong on the day,winning by 12 shots to 4 and lifting the William Purves Challenge Trophy.

The picture shows (from L-R) Dave Cunningham, Club President Andy Brown, Syd Stevenson from William Purves, Dave Jardine, Gus Mc.Lean and John Roy.