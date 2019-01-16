St Andrews table tennis teams look back on an exciting opening to the season

With half the first half of the season over, the St Andrews Table Tennis club teams have been reflecting on their campaigns in their respective divisions.

Starting in the lower league, Prospects are currently holding the fourth place in a pool of 11 teams dominated by Tass.

Given there are six teams close behind them (within 12 points), and the gap to bridge to the third place is 13 points, Prospects will need to battle hard to maintain the status quo.

In second division, the three teams representing St Andrews (Swots fourth, New Kids fifth and Truants sixth) occupy the middle of the table and are within three points of each other.

But there are also three other teams breathing down their necks within a handful of points.

It is also worth mentioning that all three teams reached the semi-final of the Secondary Shield in December, and Swots very narrowly missing out on bringing the trophy back to St Andrews after losing 5-4 to the division leaders in the final.

Finally, the top team Prefects are comfortably in fifth place out of 10 teams.

Unlike in the other two divisions, teams are spread quite far apart, and the order is less likely to change if Prefects maintain their standards.

In other news, Truants and New Kids were engaged in the Handicap Cup last week.

The former were up against third division Missiles but couldn’t overcome the handicaps assigned to them and lost comfortably 10-4.

The latter however, faced Up for It, currently second of the first division.

New kids got off to a flying start, claiming five of the first six points available.

The next two encounters saw the points being split evenly, meaning that New Kids were three points away from victory at 7-3.

Ryan Docherty and Gillian Edwards put up an impressive display to level the match by clawing the next four point, and when Ian Smith and Paul Monteith shared points the penultimate match, it was all down to Kong Wan and Ryan Docherty to decide the outcome of the match.

Kong drew first blood but Ryan was up for it and levelled at 9-9, forcing the game and match decider.

Even this final set went down to the wire as it was decided on the last possible rally by sudden death at 25-25.