St Serfs angling club confirm annual meeting date

St Serfs host their annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 5 (8pm) in the Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, George Harris won the ninth leg of their league wit one fish and the boundaries were Carnoustie to Arbroath.

Second was G McKay and D Erskine third and Harris, the club secretary, said: “Least said the better about the conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, anybody keen for a competitive cast this weekend can enter the Riverside sweep match in Dundee on Saturday, February 15.

Another picture of anglers on Kirkcaldy beach last Autumn

Registration is at Riverside Drive along from the Bridge Café from 11.30am to 11.45am with fishing from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

There is a 100 percent payout for the longest length and the longest fish and prizes will depend on the entry.

Rules are one rod with a maximum of three hooks. Entry is £15 for seniors and £5 for juniors and Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers rules apply.

James Duncan is taking entries for this pre-book only match and see the Scottish Shore Angling Match Group page on Facebook.