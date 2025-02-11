St Serfs angling club confirm annual meeting date

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 09:11 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST
St Serfs host their annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 5 (8pm) in the Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Meanwhile, George Harris won the ninth leg of their league wit one fish and the boundaries were Carnoustie to Arbroath.

Second was G McKay and D Erskine third and Harris, the club secretary, said: “Least said the better about the conditions.”

Meanwhile, anybody keen for a competitive cast this weekend can enter the Riverside sweep match in Dundee on Saturday, February 15.

Another picture of anglers on Kirkcaldy beach last Autumnplaceholder image
Another picture of anglers on Kirkcaldy beach last Autumn

Registration is at Riverside Drive along from the Bridge Café from 11.30am to 11.45am with fishing from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

There is a 100 percent payout for the longest length and the longest fish and prizes will depend on the entry.

Rules are one rod with a maximum of three hooks. Entry is £15 for seniors and £5 for juniors and Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers rules apply.

James Duncan is taking entries for this pre-book only match and see the Scottish Shore Angling Match Group page on Facebook.

