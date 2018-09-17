Stars complete Challenge Cup double over Flyers

Dundee Stars 3 Fife Flyers 2 (SO)

Fife Flyers are reflecting on a disappointing weekend which saw them claim just one point from a possible four against rivals Dundee Stars.

Following Saturday's poor 3-1 defeat on home ice, Flyers travelled to Dundee Ice Arena last night hoping to put things right.

A closer match ended in a 2-2 draw, but Stars, despite playing their third game of the weekend, claimed victory once again in the penalty shoot-out.

The defeat leaves Flyers with just three points from a possible eight from their opening four Challenge Cup games, and plenty for the coaches to ponder.

Flyers went into the second match of the weekend without forwards Joe Basaraba, who is still carrying an injury, and Brett Bulmer, who was handed a two-game ban following an incident in Saturday's match.

Following a review, the EIHL Department of Player Safety deemed that Bulmer's hit on Matt Bissonnette was a reckless check to the head and neck area, and he will also miss tomorrow's league game away to Guildford Flames.

After a goalless first period, Flyers took the lead three minutes into the second stanza thanks to a trademark short-handed breakaway goal from Evan Bloodoff.

Paul Crowder was sin-binned for roughing, putting Stars on the powerplay, but Fife broke out, with Bloodoff racing clear to shoot past netminder Pontus Sjögren.

However, Flyers were unable to see the powerplay out, and Stars got their equaliser just over a minute later, Jordan Cownie deflecting a slapshot over the line.

Flyers continued to run into penalty trouble and were punished for dropping to three skaters when Matt Marquardt pounced on a rebound to fire Dundee 2-1 in front on 26.29.

Fife equalised on 52.14 with the first even-handed goal of the night, scored by summer arrival Jordan Buesa, who hit the top shelf from distance to open his account for the club in style.

Stars finished regulation time on the powerplay after Crowder was sanctioned with a 2+10 misconduct for boarding, but Flyers held on for overtime.

A goalless extra five minutes followed, and the teams were still level after five penalty shots, with one conversion each.

The match was eventually decided in sudden death, with Charles Corcoran beating Shane Owen, and Mike Cazzolla failing to convert.

Flyers travel to Guildford Flames tomorrow night on league duty. Face-off is 7.30 p.m.