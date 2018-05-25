Step Rock swimmers go back to their roots

Inspired by the origins and history of Step Rock ASC, around 20 young swimmers left the comparative comfort and clear waters of the pool to brave the murkier depths of Loch Ore.

Taking to the open water earlier this month in temperatures of only 13 degrees, the improvement, confidence and camaraderie amongst the group has been incredible.

Now in its 90th anniversary year, the club once again boasts a bunch of open water swimmers.

This weekend, with temperatures now up to 16.5 degrees, two young Step Rock swimmers (Finch and Sam J) confidently swam in Scottish Swimming’s Come and Try Open Water Festival at Lochore Meadows, receiving expert coaching from Natalie Milne and Colleen Blair.

Older swimmers raced in the East District championships being held within the Open Championships.

Step Rock swimmers won three East District 1km titles: Isla Thoms (11/12 girls), Jack Webster (11/12 boys) and David de Wolff (13/14 boys).

Runners-up to Isla and Jack were Anna Suttie and Rowan Geary.

Isla’s and Jack’s swims also gave them the Open championship titles – phenomenal personal achievements and certain to be added to the club’s history books in future.

Taking 4th – 8th places in the East District 1km events were Anna H, Esmée, Isla H, Orla and Lucy (all 13/14 girls), whilst Angus also just missed out on the podium with 4th in the 15/16 boys.

A clubs spokesman said: “After building great confidence in practice, Daniel (13/14 boys) should feel proud of his efforts, as are his coaches.

“The last event was the all-ages mixed chain relay, Isaac doing a great anchoring job for the A team and joining in the fun.

“After they’d already swum a km in their individual races, hats off to Rowan, Jack, Isla T, Isla H, Esmée, Anna H and Angus for taking this on, just a couple of hours later, racing against much older teams.

“The smiles on the faces of the swimmers suggest this foray into the discipline of open water swimming appears was a huge success – who knows, there may be a reprise of the club’s famous pier swims in years to come.”