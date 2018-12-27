Step Rock swimmers make the grade at meet

It was a terrific weekend for Step Rock Swimming Club at the Warrender Graded Meet with podium placing swims and a huge amount of PBs.

There was a gold for Russell in the 100 free and pbs in 100 fly and 200 back in which he also gained a qualifying time for EDAGs.

A silver came in 100 fly for Isla T who showed superb technique and race pacing.

Seven PBs gained over the weekend but the most pleasing for her coaches was her 100 back where she took recent technical adjustments on board and she was duly rewarded with a three second pb.

There was a silver in 100 free for Corey P in an excellent time that should see him finish 2018 ranked number one in Scotland in his age group. He also achieved a further three pbs and sixth place medals for 50 free and 50 back.

Competing against Corey P, Sam C swam brilliantly achieving a PB in every swim and achieved times that should see him invited to the District Regional Programme next year along with Corey.

Sam’s 100 breast time places him number one in Scotland in his age group for 2018.

Also benefitting from racing head-to-head with teammates, Fraser racing Sam and Corey showed signs of a return to form with two PBs and superb pacing in his 200 free.

Anna H and Laura might not like racing each other but the 100 butterfly was a true battle of contrasting styles, bringing out the best from both. Anna gained medals for fifth in 100 free and sixth in 100 back.

A great weekend too for those gaining entry times for EDAGs - Anna S (200 free) and Daniel (200 free and 200 back).

Along with Sam C, others with 100 per cent PBs over the weekend: were Freya H, Isla H, Anna S and Ellie who with only two swims made the trip worthwhile with a six second pb in 100 free with her now being ranked number one in Scotland in her age group.

Also gaining PBs, Isaac through his good attitude continually seeking to improve and Esmee with a particularly good two second PB in 100 free after a brilliant first 50m, Maddy and Kayla with a two second improvement on her EDAGs qualifying time for 200 free.

Sam J and Rebecca also achieved pbs in 100 free.