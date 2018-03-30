Step Rock swimmers simply superb

There were some superb performances from Step Rock swimmers at the Glenrothes Spring Meet.

Competition amongst the boys has never been higher, raising their levels to new heights which will surely see records fall at the club’s upcoming 90th anniversary championships.

Pushing each other all the way are Fraser Stewart (10) and Corey Philip (9).

Both boys scored 5/5 personal bests and raced to a total of nine out of a possible 10 podium places, Fraser with golds in butterfly and breaststroke, and Corey taking top honours in backstroke and freestyle.

Fraser’s efforts saw him scoop the closely-contested ‘best boy’ in the 8-10 year old category, whilst Corey’s times see him ranked number one in Scotland in 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

Also ranked in the top 10 in at least one event in this age group following the meet are Sam Coull, Finch Geary and Beinn Anderson - all of whom took home medals and several more PBs.

Finch’s elder brother, Rowan was rewarded with a medal in the backstroke.

Russell Laker’s aggressive 100m freestyle gave him a bronze medal in a new PB, to add to his medal in the 100m fly. David de Wolff’s recent training efforts saw another chunk sliced off his 100m butterfly (1:13).

The 11/12 girls are currently a strong group.

Isla Thoms took home their only medal of the day – a fourth in 100m butterfly – nonetheless there were good performances from Maddy Wallard, Kayla Bain, Anna Suttie and Tilly Whittet.

Tilly broke four PBs and had an excellent first-ever 100m butterfly swim.

In the 8-10 girls, Freya Hedley (10) gained 5/5 PBs and four medals. Ellie Wilson (8) and Emmy Wallard gained 4/5 PBs or first-time swims.

In the 13-14 girls, Orla Suttie was swimming well with two PBs before injury curtailed her day, and Esmée Thoms had excellent 100m butterfly and backstroke swims, both significant improvements.