Step Rock swimmers win Best Visitors prize

The recent Carnegie Mini-meet saw clubs participating from three of the four Scottish Districts.

A tremendous effort from the team saw Step Rock sweep the Best Visiting Club award with 488 points, to Perth City’s 434.

Jamie’s performances were rewarded with Best Boy in the 7-8-year-old category, Oliver pushing him all the way. Jack placed in the top six in three events, gaining bronze in the 25m breaststroke.

Ellie scooped best girl in the corresponding girl’s category for the second year running. A great atmosphere helped the relay team to gold – Ellie, Jamie, Jack and Ollie bringing their team home.

For the nine-year-old boys, Corey took top honours, winning the Best Boy award.

Sam C and Finch also raced to podium places, with Sam taking gold in the 50m breaststroke. Teaming up with Kaitlyn and Beinn, Corey and Sam stormed to a superb win in the relay, ahead of a determined Larkhall team.

With six golds and a silver medal, Fraser was awarded the Best Boy in the 11-year-old age category. Rowan also had an excellent day, a superb PB swim in the 200m IM giving him bronze, and another PB in the 50m butterfly to secure a silver. Arguably Step Rock’s outstanding swim of the day came from 11-year old Kayla, who smashed her 100m freestyle PB by almost six seconds, despite this being set only weeks previously.

This gave her a very well-deserved bronze medal.

Other medals came in her breaststroke swims, but her biggest improvements were in the 200IM and 200 free – in both events, she finished fourth.

In the 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke, Isla took a bronze and silver, with encouraging PBs in both swims.

Joining the girls for the mixed relay were Rowan and Fraser – they were just unable to hold off a strong Carnegie quartet and took silver.

Other Step Rock swimmers were Rebecca, Emma, Oscar, Freya, Sam J, Cammy, Lauren and Megan

Step Rock now have two newly-qualified judges – Jane Parker and Donna Bain – who passed their J1 exams.