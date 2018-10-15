Storm Callum the winner as Blues trip to Hamilton rained off

Just before the Kirkcaldy party was about to leave for Hamilton last Saturday news came through that the home club’s Laigh Bent ground was not fit for play as a result of torrential overnight rain and no alternatve venue was available.

The Hamilton ground is low lying and there have been drainage problems there in the past.

The first available official stand by date is January 5 and this is the most likely date for the playing of the game.

Considering the amount of rain which fell over central Scotland on Friday night and Saturday morning it was something of a surprise that this was the only game in the four national divisions called off for ground conditions.

Even Beveridge Park with its notoriously poor drainage was able to stage the Kirkcaldy second XV game.

Although there are still one or two injuries to clear up there was disappointment among Quintan Sanft and his players.

After the clear cut win over Gala the week before there was real optimism that this Hamilton game would provide their third win of the season, especially as the Lanarkshire side lost heavily on the same day.

However, Kirkcaldy will be confident that they will take the points when the sides meet in January.