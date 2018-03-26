Storm coming as Flyers prepare for EIHL play-offs

Following the completion of the regulation season, it has been confirmed that Fife Flyers will face Manchester Storm in the Elite League play-off quarter-finals.

The teams will go head-to-head over two games this coming weekend - Flyers with home advantage first on Saturday (7.15 p.m) before travelling to Manchester for the second leg on Sunday (5.30 p.m) - with the winner decided by aggregate score.

A disappointing 5-2 loss at Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday meant Flyers finished the league campaign with three successive defeats, a run which saw them slide down the standings from third to seventh, albeit just three points behind third place.

Injuries to key players, combined with a torrid schedule of 12 games in the final 22 days, undoubtedly cost Fife a higher finish, and they now face a tricky path past Ryan Finnerty's second seeds in order to reach the final four in Nottingham the following weekend.

Both teams won their respective conference, with Flyers claiming the Gardiner title and Storm finishing as Patton champions, and while the English side may have got the better of the head-to-heads between the clubs over the season, winning three out of four, the matches were close.

Tickets for the first leg game at Fife Ice Arena can be purchased here or from the Box Office at the ice rink.

The other quarter-finals are Cardiff Devils v Coventry Blaze, Sheffield Steelers v Guildford Flames and Nottingham Panthers v Belfast Giants.