Strathmore 39-21 Glenrothes

Glenrothes rugby teams experienced mixed emotions last Saturday as the firsts lost to league leaders Strathmore whilst the seconds notched their third bonus point win of the season.

At Forfar, Strathy led early on but an interception by Callum Kennedy enabled him to bomb up the wing and score, with Kain Duguid converting to level the scores.

Glenrothes led when Duguid latched on to an overthrow from a Strathmore lineout and made it over the goal line before converting his try. Strathmore levelled before half time and went on to score a further 25 points after the interval. The Glens only points of the half came from Gavin Emerson picking up from a scrum 5m from the goal line and powering his way over. Shaun Gray converted.

The home team demonstrated why they are sitting at top of the league and deserved their 39-21 victory, though the margin of it did not reflect the Glens contribution to an entertaining contest.

Meanwhile at Carleton Park, the seconds entertained Bo’ness and playing uphill into a strong breeze, quickly gained the upper hand. Kyle McIntosh rounded off a period of prolonged pressure with the opening penalty. Kris Glen showed his strength by barrelling over the line following a tap penalty to the right of the posts, and McIntosh added a second try inserting himself into the line as the backs moved the ball from the left to a wide right position. McIntosh converted his own try.

Bo’ness rallied slightly before the break with a penalty and an unconverted try from a tap penalty close to the goal line. Despite a harsh yellow card for Stuart Harley, the second half belonged to the Reds. Strong running from centres Euan Arthur and Jamie Pullar resulted in them both scoring tries. Scott McAlpine, making a welcome return to rugby, scored the fifth try, barging over from a short penalty before Gavin Turnbull scored under the posts after a smart break by Craig Kinnear.

Bo’ness scored a third try of the afternoon from a quickly taken tap penalty. On the stroke of full time Glenrothes brought up the half century with Gavin Heddle scoring their seventh try and McIntosh converting as he had with all of the second half tries.

Ross Wiggins, who stepped in at stand off after Ross Anderson’s call up to the firsts, was adjudged man of the match in the Glens 50-13 victory. Next weekend there are two home games for the Glens with Alloa playing the 1sts and Perthshire 2nd XV providing the opposition for the 2nds. Both games are due to kick off at 3pm.