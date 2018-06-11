Struggling Largo get the win to kick start their new season

On Saturday at East Drive, St Boswells provided the opposition for Largo’s cricketers in a keenly contested ESCA Division 2 match.

With both sides struggling throughout the early season, they were each looking for a confidence building win to lift them away from the bottom of the league table.

In glorious sunshine it was a much changed Largo team from the previous week which acting skipper Chris Harney led onto the field, the visitors having won the toss and electing to bat.

Only Harney, Gillin and Rintoul were available from the previous week but the side were by no means diminished especially in the bowling department by the return of A Brown and Eglinton who had been such a potent strike force in the teams last home game.

Brown and Eglinton certainly met expectations picking up two top order wickets each in their opening spells with Brown coming back later to remove Elms(19) who with Paterson(23) had staged a mini-recovery when Largo had the Borders team on the rack.

With Gillin, Rintoul, M Baddeley and Harney all contributing to the wickets tally, the visitors were all out for 110 in 33 overs.

With only a relatively low score to chase down on a good batting track the Largo faithful should have been confident of a win but previous experience suggested caution especially when the surprise opening pair of Kinnear and Barclay strode out to the middle.

While there was no real surprise in the rock steady Kinnear opening the choice of Barclay who usually bats down the order as a big hitting finisher was a bit surprising.

This however proved to be an inspired decision as the pair saw off the St Boswells attack scoring at four runs per over until Kinnear(27) was adjudged LBW to the bowling of White and the score on 53.

M Baddeley(7) and Wilson(2) went cheaply but with Barclay they had taken the score to 86 for 3 when he was joined by Gillin.

A visibly tiring Barclay and Gillin(17no) then saw the score past the finishing line with Barclay on 55 not out.

Barclay’s innings included solid defence when required, five fours, two sixes and as the batsman admitted a bit of luck.

A clubs spokesman said that it was a terrific win for the local side, and on which could just help to kick start the season.

He said: “A good all round performance by Largo who looked sharp in the field, bowled well, have possibly found a new opening partnership and moved themselves clear off the bottom rungs of the league table.”

On Saturday the firsts are across the Forth again to play a much rejuvenated Livingston team who currently top the table with a 100 per cent win record since the start of the campaign.