Students make a splash and book final place

The University of St Andrews women’s water polo team will compete in the British Universities Final in Nottingham as a result of an emphatic semi-final win over Scottish rivals University of Edinburgh. Saints had already defeated Edinburgh twice in the Premier League but in knockout competition it was all to play for.

Saints had their customary strong start with standout Kimberly Watson finding the back of the net within 15 seconds of the game starting.

Edinburgh equalised on an extra man goal but from then on it was all Saints as they scored at will racing out to an 8-1 lead at the end of the first period, with Watson scoring five of them.

The second period was a tighter affair with the score moving on to 9-2 at the half.

In the third period Saints closed out the match in ruthless style with a brace from fresher Kate Mackie, one from Laura Jimenez and one for the fans from senior Rhiannon Macleod.

Goals in the final period from Nikki Thompson, Becky Yates and a trademark lob from Amelia Fletcher meant the game ended 18-4 to St Andrews.

A club spokesman said: “Special mention must be made to Alex Maher, the outstanding Saints goalkeeper who made 17 saves in what will be her last home game for the team and also to fellow senior Rhiannon Macleod who scored on her final home appearance.”

Saints will play reigning champions Durham in the final and hope to bring the BUCS Championship trophy to St Andrews for the first time.

Saints were: Alex Maher, Amelia Fletcher, Bekah Kaufman, Nikki Thompson, Brynn Walsh, Ruby Brown, Rebecca Yates, Kate Mackie, Caitlin Donnelly, Meg Hedrick, Kimberly Watson, Laura Jimenez, Rhiannon Macleod.