Summer season swings into action

EdenFields Golf Club held their opening match of the summer season on Tuesday welcoming three new members, one of which was in the winning team.

The teams of three had great fun using different formats on every hole to put together a score. After the golf everyone enjoyed refreshments in the clubhouse sampling some home baking by Caroline Fairfield.

The results were as follows:

125.2 - J Christiansen/D Hammond /I Hutchison, 126.4 - D Eatherington/W Ford/M Core, 131.8 - J Miller/B Gourlay/J Harris, 131.9 - M McLean/S Ritchie/J Colliar, 132 - B McNair/T Ritchie/D Miller, 133.2 - J Anderson/C Fairfield/L Christiansen, 135.0 - E Cheshire/J Fairfield, 137.0 - W Young/B Cook/A Davidson, 146.3 - V Wicks/A Cheshire/ W Cargill.