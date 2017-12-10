Sunday ice hockey: Fife Flyers 5 MK Lightning 2

A second period goal blitz was all it took to for Fife Flyers to unlock this game.

Three strikes inside six minutes saw MK Lightning wilt, and there was no way back for the English visitors.

The 5-2 result was no more than Flyers deserved.

They worked hard, clicked early on when the game was finely balanced – indeed they should have gone into the first period break 1-0 up thanks to Chase Schaber’s sixth minute strike.

The forward skated on to a neat pass which found a gap behind the defence and beat netminder Miika Wiikman with a good finish.

Just seconds were left on the clock when Lightning struck with an equaliser that was entirely down to a momentary lapse in concentration.

Isles blocked a shot, and defenceman Jim Jorgensen didn’t deal with the rebound, allowing the quick-thinking Guilliaume Ducet to pounce.

Fife’s response in the second period was emphatic.

They grabbed the lead at 22:28 on the powerplay as the puck was dug out of the right,m and thrown across to Ricards Birzins who simply roofed it.#

Then came a lightning double which effectively saw Milton Keynes’ appetite for this game diminish.

Evan Bloodoff drove the net, set up Heelis, and his rebound was swept home by trailing man, Peter LeBlanc for 3-1 at 26:40.

Within 40 seconds it was 4-1 as James Isaacs got a glorious tip on Russ Moyer’s rocket of a shot from wide.

Lightning’s coach, Peter Russell was clearly furious on the bench and he had no choice but to call a timeout to steady the ship before it sank without trace.

But his team looked rattled, and slightly narked, a mood not helped when LeBlanc turned home an Ian Young pass for 5-1 on the powerplay 33:12.

Fife started the third period in control, and never looked in any great danger. Denny Kearney’s powerplay counter at 49:05 cut the deficit to three but, as the shifts changed, and the clock ticked down, the gap was never really breached.