Swimmers end the year on a high

There were lots of PBs, and Step Rock were very well represented in the finals session at the East District Sprints.

Russell proved to be the star anchor man pulling the 13-14s age group from fourth place to first in their heat with an amazing 28.51 split.

Sam ,C who made it to four finals, and Corey who made it to three finals and was reserve for one, raced superbly all day.

Sam’s PB in the 50 breaststroke (42.77) won a bronze medal and Corey’s best result was fourth in backstroke with a new PB of 36.44s.

Qualifying in eighth place for the 50 free final, Russell smashed his entry time to finish 4th in 28.07, just a tiny 0.01s off the podium and that time should see him represent the club at the Nationals at Tollcross. The club has thanked all those who helped out.