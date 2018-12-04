Swimmers get in on the charity act

Cupar and District swimmers put down their caps, goggles and costumes and set off to Tesco for a charity bag pack in aid of the Cupar Foodbank.

Tesco’s customers were astonishingly generous, both with their donations and their praise for the swimmers choosing to raise money for others.

An amazing £676.93 was raised, and this was handed over by the club’s president Graeme Black to Fiona Findlay, manager of the Cupar Foodbank.

In addition to the bag pack, the club also raised funds earlier in the year for disadvantaged people in the UK and Africa through a Sport Relief Swimathon, bringing in over £1500.

