Swimmers splash back after festive break

A small team of Step Rock swimmers recently competed at the Carnegie Graded Meet in Glenrothes.

Despite two weeks off during Christmas, the swimmers once again delivered numerous PBs and first swim times.

Tilly Whittet (11) set the ball rolling with her first ever 200m individual medley swim.

Tilly has been working extremely hard in training and this was rewarded with 4/4 good PBs, including breaking 48s for the 50m butterfly for the first time.

Ellie Wilson (8), competing in the 11-and-under age group, raced extremely well and also collected four PBs, including an impressive 12s PB in the 100m freestyle.

Kaitlyn Lumsden (9) also picked up three PBs from her swims.

Swimming in the 400m freestyle for the first time were Daniel Wilson (12) and David de Wolff (13).

Both swam well and will only learn from the experience of how to pace a race at this distance.

Daniel also improved on his previous bests in four other swims.

In his return to competition, Charlie Gillespie (12) raced well with an encouraging 100m backstroke swim.

Step Rock had six swimmers competing in the boys’ 11-and-under age group, creating a wonderful team spirit.

Fraser Stewart and Jack Webster sliced over 12 and 17 seconds respectively off their previous bests in the 200m IM.

Corey Philip, Rowan and Finch Geary and Beinn Anderson in the gained first accredited times in this demanding event, and the rivalry between all six led to some excellent PBs.

Corey, aged only 9, had a particularly outstanding swim in his 50m backstroke, winning the 11-and-under event and gaining a too fast award in the process.

Further medals came from Fraser (silver in the 100m freestyle, bronze in the 100m butterfly and bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Completing the medal haul was Isaac Laker, swimming aggressively to take gold in the 100m butterfly in a new PB.

Another PB in the 200m IM saw him finish just outside of the medals in fourth, but his third PB of the day was rewarded with a silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Next up for the club’s swimmers is the East District Age Group Championships at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

The club has a busy programme of galas ahead, including its own 90th Anniversary Celebratory Gala in June this year.