Swimmers win gold at Scottish Masters

Young Glenrothes swimmer Brooke Gillies proved the star of the show as the Carnegie Masters enjoyed success in the pool at the Scottish Masters at Tollcross International Aquatics Centre in Glasgow.

Gillies competed in the 19-24 age group in her first Masters meet and won three gold medals only missing out on a fourth by 0.05 seconds.

The experienced Janet McLean from Freuchie has moved up to the 45 – 49 age group this year and not surprisingly won three golds, four silvers and set two Scottish records. Lara

Ferguson from Leslie competing in the 35 – 39 age group won two silver medals and a bronze.

Carnegie Masters regular Elaine Gillies was unable to swim because of a clash with an important birthday and team mate Wendy Szaranek has just returned from Australia where she

was supporting her son Mark during his magnificent swims for Team Scotland.

Two other Masters regulars Ashley Warrender and Jo Laing are currently engaged in pursuing their careers as swimming teachers but no doubt will make a return in due course. Unusually

the Carnegie Masters were unable to contest the relays where they have been so successful over the years.

As well as the Carnegie Masters Helen McKay from Dunshalt and Glenrothes ASC was also in action.

Brooke Gillies – Carnegie Masters 100m freestyle 59.52 GOLD, 50m backstroke 30.62 GOLD, 50m Freestyle 27.36, SILVER (missed Gold by 0.05s) 100m backstroke 1.06.52 GOLD.

Janet McLean 400 IM 5.30.66 SILVER & new Scottish record, 200m backstroke 2.40.92 GOLD & new Scottish record, 200m IM 2.38.61 SILVER, 200m freestyle 2.19.27 SILVER, 100m butterfly 1.10.46 GOLD, 400m freestyle 5.03.10 GOLD, 200m butterfly 2.37.14 SILVER.

Lara Ferguson 100m freestyle 1.09.36 BRONZE, 100IM 1.20.56 SILVER, 50m breaststroke 41.01 SILVER,.

Helen Mackay – Glenrothes ASC 100m breaststroke 1.48.73 BRONZE 50m backstroke 47.42 SILVER.