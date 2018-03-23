Swots hit form as cup final place is sealed over Chieftains

Swots continued an excellent run to reach the final of the Handicap Cup in the Dundee and District Table Tennis League.

They managed to beat Chieftains 10-7. Emma Bissett won three of her six sets, and Dave Beveridge two of his five, but the star of the show was Chris Wroniecki, playing up for Swots, who won five of his six sets.

Being poised at 6-6, Chris beat Jim Tawse 2-0, also winning on actual points played, to give Swots an 8-6 lead.

Emma drew 1-1 with Jacob Munro to set Swots up 9-7, before Dave finished matters off in the first set against Fiona Kinloch 21-19.

Swots’ league match did not go the same way as the trio of Emma, Dave, and Nick Shepherd lost 8-2 to a strong Villa side.

Nick won 3-0 against Ian McLagan and 3-1 against Sandy Bertie, but David Hay was too strong for all of the Swots players, not dropping a set. Dave Beveridge was unfortunate not to beat Ian, losing 3-2.

Prefects had a strong 9-1 win against Thumpers.

Michael Hahn and Justin Yang were unbeaten; Michael only losing one set, to Tony O’Shea 12-10, but only lost 11 points across the other three sets to assert his dominance.

Justin beat Tony 3-0, but lost a set against both Ian Hunter and Jordan Ednie.

Clyde Johnson eased past Ian and recovered after losing the first set to beat Tony, but lost 3-1 against Jordan.

Sascha Roschy was back in action after an injury this week for Truants, not losing a set in his three games against Jill Milne, Dougal Ogilvie, and Glenn Christie. Alain Leger was also undefeated, losing one set each against Jill and Dougal, and teamed up with Sascha to win the doubles.

Knut Radmer added a 3-0 win against Jill, and was unlucky to lose 3-2 to Dougal, losing the last two sets 12-10.

New Kids lost a close match against Chieftains 6-4. Ian Smith beat Jim Tawse 3-1, while Howard Lee also beat Jim and had a good win against Jacob Munro 3-2, coming through a close fourth set 16-14.

Howard and Ian also came through 3-2 to win the doubles against Fiona and Jim.

Prospects had a tough game against Princes, losing 8-2. Chris Wroniecki beat Eddie Dougan 3-0 and teamed up with Ian Brumwell to beat Blair Duncan and Chris Riddoch 11-9 in the deciding set.

Ian was unlucky not to win any singles games, losing 3-2 to both Chris Riddoch and Eddie.